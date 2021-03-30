 D&V Electronics Announces Opening Of New Technical Center -
D&V Electronics Announces Opening Of New Technical Center

 

on

Motorcar Parts of America (MPA) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary D&V Electronics has expanded its presence in North America with the opening of a state-of-the art technical center in the Detroit area. The new center will provide automobile manufacturers with a convenient location for electric powertrain testing solutions to measure performance, reliability and manufacturing quality, as well as on-site engineering support. 

“The electric vehicle (EV) market is rapidly gaining momentum and there is increasing demand for sophisticated testing equipment and solutions. The launch of our technical center supports our customer-centric commitment and the company’s strategic vision to offer parts and solutions that move our world today and tomorrow,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and CEO. 

The Detroit Technical Center will offer a full complement of innovative emulator solutions and engineering support. The technical center also will host on-site and remote training and demonstration sessions, ensuring complete adoption and understanding of the D & V Electronic test solutions portfolio that will maximize customer engineering efficiency. Additionally, USA engineering, sales, and service will be located at the Detroit location. 

“We look forward to growing our customer relationships and collaborating closely with design and manufacturing engineers in the EV market segment. D&V has a long history of offering innovative and value-rich products and services, and now we will be able to showcase these products and capabilities in the Detroit area,” said Bill Hardy, chief executive officer of D & V Electronics. 

