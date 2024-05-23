Eaton Introduces Fuse Portfolio for Electrified Commercial Vehicles

Intelligent power management company Eaton announced it is now offering a portfolio of fuses for commercial electrified vehicles (EVs). Eaton Bussmann series fuses can handle up to 1,400 amps and 900 volts and can be tailored to customer specifications, the company said. Eaton can increase current capability by either design modifications or paralleling multiple fuses. The fuses will be on display in Eaton’s booth at the ACT Expo, held May 20-23 in Las Vegas.

“We have adapted our fuses to be the ideal solution for electrified commercial vehicles, which require greater power than passenger EVs,” said Kimberley Wakelin, engineering manager, protection EV, Eaton. “Electrified vehicles are propelled by electric motors, which are cyclic and need to perform in harsh environments. This means the fuses must be able to handle such conditions and the vehicle’s vibrations. Our innovative Bussmann series fuses solve that challenge, keeping up with harshness and vibration levels.”

Eaton’s testing capabilities give it the ability to conduct most tests in-house rather than having to outsource testing. “We have the capability to do even the most difficult testing, including environmental, thermal shock chamber and vibration rig tests,” Wakelin said.

Eaton partners early in the vehicle development process with global OEMs to develop custom fuse solutions for electrified commercial vehicles. Once developed, Eaton simulates the system to ensure its longevity, the company said.

As recently announced, Eaton is expanding manufacturing capacity of its fuses with the opening of a new assembly plant.