Fans Welcomed For 2021 Indy 500

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) will host the 105th running of the Indy 500 with limited fans in the grandstands, according to reports. The decision comes after the 104th event, which typically occurs the Sunday before Memorial Day, was postponed to August 2020 without fans in attendance.

Several details – including the number of fans permitted, ticket purchases and guidelines such as social distancing and mask mandates – will be announced at a later date. Organizers will work with state and local health officials and are expected to provide an update in the spring.

The announcement follows several successful sporting events contested with fans, including the Super Bowl, the Daytona 500 and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis.

For more information: indianapolismotorspeedway.com.