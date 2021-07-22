 FCS Automotive Adds 183 New Part Numbers -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

FCS Automotive Adds 183 New Part Numbers

on

ASE Student Career Survey Results To Be Presented Soon

on

Continental Introduces Autodiagnos TPMS D Tool

on

WyoTech Grows Under New Leadership
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Replacing Your Wiper Blades Video
play

VIDEO: Replacing Your Wiper Blades

VIDEO: The Benefits Of Injector Balance Testing Video
play

VIDEO: The Benefits Of Injector Balance Testing

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Underhood: ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers
Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes

Undercar: Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes
R1234yf Refrigerant Service

Underhood: R1234yf Refrigerant Service
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

FCS Automotive Adds 183 New Part Numbers

 

on

FCS Automotive has announce the release of 183 new numbers, including 56 complete strut assemblies and 127 bare struts and shocks. All these units are in stock and ready to ship. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new numbers account for more than 46 million vehicles on the road today (USA and Canada). Popular applications covered include the Audi Q5, BMW 3 Series, Chevrolet Malibu, Honda Civic, Jeep Cherokee, Subaru Forester, Toyota Highlander and more.

As a global supplier in more than 40 countries, FCS products are always produced to meet strict OE quality processes backed by extensive in-house testing and IATF16949 & ISO14001 certifications. FCS is a world leading strut and shock manufacturer that is committed to providing premium product quality and technology to its aftermarket customers.

More information about FCS products, visit www.fcsautoparts.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Continental Tests Tire Prototypes For E-Trucks

News: Autolite Announces Partnership With Brittney Zamora Racing

News: Build Credentials With ASE Entry-Level Certification

News: Mitchell 1 Names Outstanding Auto Tech Student

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician