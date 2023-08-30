 Federated Car Care Scholarship Recipients Announced

Federated Car Care Scholarship Recipients Announced

Ten exceptional students received Federated Car Care scholarships for the 2023-'24 academic year.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Federated Auto Parts awarded Car Care scholarships to 10 exceptional students for the 2023-24 academic year: Taylor Butler, Kylie Caverly, Keith Cecil, Christian Fisher, Leigh Hicks, Jacob Miller, Michael Phelps, Kathleen Raab, Bailey Thede and Hannah Winn.

Awarded to the employees or children of Federated Car Care Center members, the Federated Car Care scholarships are funded by Fisher Auto Parts and administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in memory of the late Art Fisher, founder of Federated Auto Parts.

To be considered, applicants had to meet the criteria outlined in the Federated section of the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website and name Federated in the sponsor section of their completed application. As an added bonus, each application was also considered for all scholarships listed on AutomotiveScholarships.com where the qualifications were met.

“Throughout our history, Federated has been dedicated to providing educational opportunities for students,” said Sue Godschalk, president of Federated Auto Parts. “It is with great pleasure that we present the Federated Car Care scholarships to this remarkable group of young individuals. Beyond their impressive academic achievements, these students have also showcased exceptional leadership within their communities. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to them and offer our best wishes as they embark on the upcoming school year.”

To learn more about Federated Car Care Scholarships or other scholarships being awarded by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit www.AutomotiveScholarships.com.

