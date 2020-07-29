Federated Car Care Scholarships Awarded

Click Here to Read More

Awarded to the employees or children of Federated Car Care Center members, the Federated Car Care scholarships are funded by Fisher Auto Parts and administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in memory of the late Art Fisher, founder of Federated Auto Parts.

“The Federated Car Care scholarship program is our way of showing gratitude for our customers and associates and is a meaningful way to honor the legacy of my father who was a life-long proponent of pursuing and providing educational opportunities,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Fisher Auto Parts. “At Federated, we have a long history of supporting education and training. These scholarships are an example of our commitment to the next generation of industry leaders.”

To be considered for the Federated Car Care scholarship program, applicants must meet the criteria outlined in the Federated section of the foundation’s Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website and must name Federated in the sponsor section of their completed application. Each submitted application is also considered for all scholarships listed on www.automotivescholarships.com where the qualifications are met. Scholarship applications for the 2021-22 academic year will be accepted beginning late September.