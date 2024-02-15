 Federated Upgrades Car Care Center Program

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Federated Upgrades Car Care Center Program

The enhanced program features updated signage, marketing support, image-enhancing tools, wearables, business management assistance and other information to help with day-to-day shop operations.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Federated Auto Parts announced it added several enhancements to its Federated Car Care program designed to help its Car Care Center customers improve and grow their businesses.

Related Articles

The enhanced Federated Car Care program features updated signage, marketing support, image-enhancing tools, wearables, business management assistance and other information to help with day-to-day shop operations, according to Federated.

In addition, labor assurance and road hazard insurance programs are provided as part of the Federated Car Care program, as is a free roadside assistance program which has been expanded to 365 days and the reimbursement increased to $125.

Federated said the Federated Car Care program also offers customers a new health benefits program from Lockton Affinity which provides Car Care customers the cost savings of level-funding without taking on added risk. The program gives employees access to broad, national networks while providing quality health benefits.

Federated Car Care customers also have access to The Group Training Academy that provides online and in-person training opportunities, including local hands-on training seminars using The Group Training Academy’s hybrid/electric vehicle and other hands-on training aids. New training content is frequently added to the TheGroupTrainingAcademy.com website.

For more information about the Federated Car Care Center program, contact a Federated Auto Parts distributor or visit www.federatedautoparts.com.

You May Also Like

News

SEMA & PRI Announce 2024 Washington Rally

The rally will provide participants the chance to engage with members of Congress to discuss critical industry issues.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

SEMA and PRI, organizations in the specialty-automotive aftermarket and motorsports-parts industries, are set to host their Washington Rally in Washington, D.C., from May 8-9. The event aims to gather member companies to advocate for industry interests with Congressional members.

The rally will provide participants the chance to engage directly with members of Congress and their staff, discussing critical industry issues and advocating for supportive policies. This advocacy is crucial for addressing concerns such as the right to repair and modify vehicles, opposing restrictive vehicle technology mandates and ensuring access to federal lands for motorized use, the organizations said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Auto Care Association Testifies Against Idaho Bill SB 1233

The Human Resources Committee heard testimony from individuals both supporting and opposing the bill.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Advance Auto Parts, Baker Mayfield Partner for Super Bowl

If there is a false start penalty during Sunday’s Big Game in Las Vegas, fans can win free DieHard batteries for life.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
MPA To Offer Free Part Smart Training in 2024

The sessions will cover brake training, vehicle-specific starter issues, advanced charging systems, DTCs and more.

By Doug Kaufman
CAWA Accepting Applications for MPA Scholarship Awards

The deadline for submitting applications for the MPA Selwyn Joffe Awards is May 31.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

WIN’s 2024 Scholarship Program Now Open

WIN has joined forces with CREF to expand its scholarship reach and increase application opportunities.

By Nadine Battah
MEMA Issues Statement on Tax Relief for Working Families Act

This measure contains the restoration of one year deductibility of research and development expenses, a key legislative priority for the association.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Federated Introduces February Free Fuel Fridays

Federated will announce the four winners on its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages, each of whom will receive a $50 gift card.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Allison Transmission Launching Allison Ventures

It will invest in, and partner with, start-up and growth-stage companies to foster advancements in commercial-duty mobility and work solutions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff