Federated Upgrades Car Care Center Program

Federated Auto Parts announced it added several enhancements to its Federated Car Care program designed to help its Car Care Center customers improve and grow their businesses.

The enhanced Federated Car Care program features updated signage, marketing support, image-enhancing tools, wearables, business management assistance and other information to help with day-to-day shop operations, according to Federated.

In addition, labor assurance and road hazard insurance programs are provided as part of the Federated Car Care program, as is a free roadside assistance program which has been expanded to 365 days and the reimbursement increased to $125.

Federated said the Federated Car Care program also offers customers a new health benefits program from Lockton Affinity which provides Car Care customers the cost savings of level-funding without taking on added risk. The program gives employees access to broad, national networks while providing quality health benefits.

Federated Car Care customers also have access to The Group Training Academy that provides online and in-person training opportunities, including local hands-on training seminars using The Group Training Academy’s hybrid/electric vehicle and other hands-on training aids. New training content is frequently added to the TheGroupTrainingAcademy.com website.

For more information about the Federated Car Care Center program, contact a Federated Auto Parts distributor or visit www.federatedautoparts.com.