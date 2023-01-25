Federated’s Free Fuel Fridays Are Back

As gas prices continue to fluctuate, most motorists appreciate ways to save money at the pump. Federated Auto Parts has brought back its popular Free Fuel Fridays program that gives its Facebook followers a chance to win some free fuel.

Now through March 17, Federated will announce four free-fuel winners each Friday on its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages. A $50 gift card will be sent to each of the randomly selected winners.

To enter, visit Federated on Facebook, click on the special Federated Auto Parts or Federated Car Care contest links and fill in the entry form. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends.

“We have had such great success with Federated Free Fuel Fridays that it has become a popular way for us to thank Federated customers and followers each year,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president, Federated Auto Parts. “It’s easy to enter Free Fuel Fridays and with gas prices lower these days, the lucky winners will be able to get even more fuel with their prize.”