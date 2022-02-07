 Get Part Smart LIN Alternator Overview Training from MPA -
News

Get Part Smart LIN Alternator Overview Training from MPA

 

on

Motorcar Parts of America (MPA) has launched a live, web-based, Part Smart educational program providing OE level training for the professional technician.

Developed and taught by MPA’s ASE certified master technicians, the Part Smart training program addresses real-world troubleshooting and diagnostic procedures, product information, and manufacturer-specific systems information.

The latest training event in the series continues Thursday, February 24, at 12pm CST, with an overview of troubleshooting and diagnosing LIN controlled charging systems. Full class schedule and sign-up information available soon for 2022.

Register now for this free one-hour Part Smart training. Seats are filling up fast!

Make sure you connect with Motorcar Parts of America on social media and never miss the latest Part Smart technical, educational, and industry news.

Part Smart – Powered by MPA.

