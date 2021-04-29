 Goodyear Launches ‘From Garage to Glory’ Talent Search
News

Goodyear Launches ‘From Garage to Glory’ Talent Search

 

on

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company have launched “From Garage to Glory,” a nationwide talent search that will give aspiring musicians or bands a chance to perform live on stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Fest, $10,000 and more.

Now through May 16, amateur solo artists and bands can enter the contest by visiting FromGarageToGlory.com, submitting an original song and telling the story behind its inspiration. Following the submission period, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a panel of select judges will choose three finalists, giving music fans the chance to vote online for their favorite entry from June 21 through July 16.

The From Garage to Glory contest will conclude in October 2021, when the winning entrant performs live on stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Fest in Cleveland.

Fittingly, the From Garage to Glory program extends the home-state pride of two supporting Rock & Roll Hall of Fame partners, each sharing in principles of drive, determination and community: Goodyear and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Earlier this year, the Cavaliers and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame introduced the team’s City Edition uniform and specially designed court, which reflect the spirit of Cleveland’s rock & roll roots. Since 2017, Goodyear’s iconic Wingfoot logo has been featured on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ jerseys as part of Goodyear’s team sponsorship.

