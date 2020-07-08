Guess The Car Bonus Week Winners Announced

Congratulations to the 10 lucky winners whose correct answers in Tomorrow’s Technician’s “Guess The Car” contest for the bonus week of June 29-July 6, 2020 were randomly selected.

Click Here to Read More

Next up: Another popular Tomorrow’s Tech Guess the Car Contest ! Can you figure out the model of THIS car? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, June 28, 2020.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.