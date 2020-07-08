Connect with us
Advertisement

Career

Guess The Car Bonus Week Winners Announced

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Last week’s Guess the Car solution was Buick Regal. Were you a winner?
Advertisement

Congratulations to the 10 lucky winners whose correct answers in Tomorrow’s Technician’s “Guess The Car” contest for the bonus week of June 29-July 6, 2020 were randomly selected.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

You’ve won a $10 McDonald’s gift card!

The correct answer was a REGAL (Buick REE + Gull).

Ree + Gull

This months winners are:

  • Bob Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV;
  • Carl Smith, Rowan Cabarrus Community College, Salisbury, NC;
  • Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Dover, DE;
  • Jeff Adams, Hillyard Tech Center, St. Joseph, MO;
  • Greg Wall, Georgetown ISD, Georgetown, TX;
  • Belinda Anderson, Indian River State College, Ft. Pierce, FL;
  • Michael Rensberger, North Florida Technical College, Starke, FL;
  • Jeff Faircloth, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC;
  • Paul Frye, Moore Tech, Memphis, TN; and
  • Brandt Soukup, Rochester Community and Technical College, Rochester, MN.

Next up: Another popular Tomorrow’s Tech Guess the Car Contest! Can you figure out the model of THIS car? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Advertisement

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Guess The Car Bonus Week Winners Announced

on

June 'Pop Quiz' Winners Named

on

'Guess The Tool' Winners Announced For June 2020

on

Interview With Omer Zaslavsky, CEO Of King Engine Bearings
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Career: Guess The Car Bonus Week Winners Announced

Underhood: Engine Build: 349 cid Small Block Ford Engine

News: Anest Iwata Joins Blazing Trails Scholarship Program

Tools & Products: Elgin Introduces Muscle Car Steering Kits

Undercar: Alignment: No More Toe And Go
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect