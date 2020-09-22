Hankook Tire Offers Fall Classic Rebate

With baseball season in full swing and the MLB postseason around the corner, Hankook Tire , the Official Tire of Major League Baseball, announces that its 2020 Fall Classic Rebate will run from Sept. 18 – Oct. 31. The Fall Classic Rebate will offer consumers savings of up to $80 via a prepaid Mastercard with the purchase of four tires from select lines, including the brand new all-weather Kinergy 4S2 (H750).

Consumers who purchase four or more qualifying Hankook tires from authorized dealers between Sept. 18 and Oct. 31 are eligible for the savings. The Fall Classic Rebate is online-only and all rebate forms should be submitted at www.hankookrebates.com.

“We are pleased to celebrate the start of the MLB postseason by offering seven great rebate patterns for consumers,” said Curtis Brison, Hankook’s VP of passenger and light trucks sales. “New data from the Hankook Gauge Index found 65 percent of Americans are likely to take a road trip this fall. As more drivers prepare to travel by car this season, our Fall Classic rebate offers more opportunities to save on a variety of Passenger, Light Truck and SUV tires, including our versatile new all-weather product, the Kinergy 4S2.”

Qualifying tires offered through the Fall Classic Rebate include:

Rebate Amount / Product Product Description