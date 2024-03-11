HD Repair Shops Report Increases in Counter Sales, Labor Rates

Heavy-duty repair shops around the country reported up to a 40% year-over-year increase in counter sales, according to Fullbay’s 2023-2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair Report.

Labor rates went up approximately $10 per hour compared to the 2022-2023 data.

Fullbay published the fourth-annual report in partnership with ATA’s Technology and Maintenance Council.

“Our most extensive report to date, the fourth-annual edition brims with valuable data and analysis tailored to assist repair shops in optimizing their operations,” said Patrick McKittrick, CEO of Fullbay. “This all-encompassing report serves as a valuable resource for shop owners and managers, enabling them to benchmark their shop’s key metrics against counterparts nationwide. We take pride in providing transparent and unbiased data, supporting our industry partners and peers in their consideration of heavy-duty vehicle maintenance best practices.”

Among the highlights in the report:

45% of respondents reported between 21% to 40% increases of counter sales from 2022 to 2023

Labor rates increased 9% across the country in 2023 – equating to a roughly $10-per-hour increase

Over 40% of respondents reported a net profit between 11% and 20%

18% of shops surveyed were pulling in between $1 million to $2 million each year, while 12% reported revenue between $250,001 and $500,000

25% of technicians indicated they worked at only three shops throughout the course of their entire career

“For over 60 years, TMC has aided in developing best practices, technology, and maintenance practices to support the heavy-duty repair industry to specify and maintain their fleets more effectively,” said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. “There is no shortage of challenges repair shops face, and this annual report is an excellent tool for individuals of all sectors within the industry to use as a guide when faced with those particular challenges on a daily basis.”

Fullbay’s report data is drawn from individual survey responses and real-world shop data. More than 1,000 individuals from the commercial freight, logistics and repair industries completed the survey, while shops across North America, Australia and New Zealand were sampled for authentic shop data. Those surveyed were a combination of both customers and non-customers of Fullbay, while all sampled data went through data masking.

The 2024 report is available for free download here.