Interns Selected For ‘2020 Respect Is Learned In The Pits’

Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing recently selected the two 2020 Respect is Learned In The Pits winners. From the pool of applicants, college students Michael Stupakewicz and Connor Sims were selected to join the Randy Meyer Racing team in the pits at the 2020 DENSO Spark Plugs U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. The two winners stood out from the competition because of their passion for and experience with motorsports and the automotive industry.

Click Here to Read More

“We’re excited to once again provide this incredible experience to two talented technicians of tomorrow,” said Technician.Academy Founder & CEO, Shawn Collins. “Not only is this a valuable learning experience for Michael and Connor, but it will certainly open doors for the two of them as they continue to pursue their college degrees and careers.”

Stupakewicz attends St. Charles Community College in Cottleville, Missouri, where he’s pursuing a degree in welding. He has loved drag racing since a very young age, starting as a Jr. Dragster racer, and has since worked on his family’s front engine dragster and purchased his own race car. Stupakewicz’s ultimate goal is to be an NHRA driver, and he’s already taken steps toward that goal by completing Frank Hawley’s Super Comp class and gaining his NHRA license. Stupakewicz has a strong desire to learn and is excited to gain as much experience as possible as a Randy Meyer Racing intern.

“Thank you Randy Meyer Racing, Technician.Academy, and MotoRad for this great opportunity! I’m excited to spend this Labor Day weekend with the Randy Meyer Racing team as they pursue another championship,” Stupakewicz said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to learn and do what I love to do in the championship environment that Randy Meyer Racing and its crew has to offer. Thanks for the chance of a lifetime!”

The other Respect is Learned In The Pits winner for 2020 is Illinois native Connor Sims. Sims attends Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois, pursuing an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science Automotive Technology. He loves working with his hands and has been working on cars since high school. Sims grew up watching drag races every weekend and hanging out with family friends in the pits, learning about dragsters and the maintenance process. He believes that there is always learning to do, no matter how much you already know, and he’s excited to continue gaining knowledge while in the pits alongside Randy Meyer Racing.