Jasper Partners With Find A Wrench

Jasper Engines & Transmissions, the nation’s leading remanufacturer of drivetrain components, and Find A Wrench (FAW), have partnered to offer tools and services for independent shop owners, and dealerships, struggling to find technicians, service advisers and service managers.

Find A Wrench works with independent shops and businesses across the country, helping them find, and acquire top talent and develop strategies aimed at fixing their problems. FAW’s experienced staff specializes in recruiting technicians, service advisers and service managers, so owners can focus on running their businesses.

The joint program, called FAW 4-Speed Recruiting, helps with technician recruiting through job boards, social recruiting, personalized outreach and applicant management.

“Our goal at JASPER is to find added value that we can bring to the aftermarket,” said JASPER Vice President of Sales, Joe McDonald. “Recruiting the right technician continues to be a big issue in our industry. Find A Wrench has brought a professional approach to recruiting talent, and something the JASPER brand can stand behind.”

“We’re excited to offer our loyal customer base another tool to help them thrive in today’s competitive environment,” added McDonald.

“Finding technicians to hire in this market is no easy task,” said Find A Wrench President, Jay Goninen. “JASPER understands this challenge and wants to find a way to help keep their customers’ shops fully staffed. At Find A Wrench, we can help their shops do just that.”