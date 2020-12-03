King Engine Bearings and AMS Performance have announced the launch of King’s new “Alpha” line of bearings. These two leading performance companies have collaborated for years innovating a new series of engine bearings that now proudly carry the “Alpha” name, AMS’ premium component brand.

AMS is a leading automotive aftermarket engineering company with unmatched expertise in engine modification and rebuilding. The company’s unique knowledge of automotive performance for turbocharged vehicles launched them to the top of the industry. Nicolas Cassara, sales and marketing manager for AMS, said, “We took our extensive engine building knowledge along with our innovative engineering capabilities and combined that with the proven manufacturing quality King Engine Bearings is known for to deliver our customers the ultimate high-end bearings oﬀering that we incorporate into all of our highest horsepower R35 GT-R builds.”

“We have been working with AMS performance for many years now, constantly improving our products. We created narrowed, doweled, and coated versions for GT-R applications, all based on AMS’ technical and on track knowledge,” said Meytal Snir-Gal, King’s vice president of Marketing. “This cooperation is a natural continuation of the fruitful work we have been engaged in for years. Unveiling the King Alpha line in such a challenging time is really empowering as to our stance on the future of our industry.”

The Alpha line is a polymer coated series of engine bearings for high-end performance applications. The current announcement includes Nissan, Audi, and Lamborghini platforms.