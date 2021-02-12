KYB Launches ‘Feeling Is Believing’ Consumer Promotion

KYB ’s popular consumer rebate promotion, Feeling is Believing, returns Feb. 15 and will run through April 15. Feeling is Believing kicks off an ambitious 2021 promotion schedule for KYB, which includes several national campaigns. This promotion makes it easier for consumers to restore or upgrade the handling and control capabilities of their vehicle and feel the difference with new shocks from KYB.

Feeling is Believing allows consumers to earn up to $75 for purchasing a set of four KYB products this spring. The offer is valid on all KYB shocks, struts and Strut-Plus complete assemblies. To help service providers and parts stores communicate the importance of replacing shocks, KYB has distributed new promotional materials that include sales tips as well as the promotional details of Feeling is Believing.

“Feeling is Believing has proven to be a great promotion for all of our distribution partners. It is an easy, effective way for more and more people to experience the improvement that new KYB shocks provide,” said Aaron Shaffer, KYB’s director of marketing.

Consumers will earn a $25 prepaid MasterCard when they spend between $125 and $300 on four KYB units, a $50 card when they spend between $301 to $500 and a $75 prepaid MasterCard when their purchase of KYB units exceeds $500. This promotion is open to consumers across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, whether they purchase the shocks from a professional service provider or from a parts store.