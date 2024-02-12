MANN+HUMMEL NA Aftermarket Shows Right to Repair Support

Representatives from MANN+HUMMEL’s North American aftermarket brands, which includes WIX Filters, Purolator Filters and MANN-FILTER, recently visited the legislative staff of U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson of North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. The purpose of the visit was to express support for the Right to Repair campaign.

The focus of the visit was on promoting the passage of H.R. 906, the “Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act,” bipartisan legislation aimed at granting access to critical information, tools and equipment needed for vehicle maintenance and repair at fair and reasonable costs.

During the meeting, representatives from MANN+HUMMEL’s North American leadership emphasized the importance of consumer choice in the aftermarket industry and the role of competition in driving improved service and affordability. They highlighted the need for a level playing field for independent repair shops and do-it-yourselfers, especially as vehicle systems become increasingly complex and the cost of regular service and maintenance rises.

Daryl Benton, vice president of sales and marketing – aftermarket North America for MANN+HUMMEL, underscored the significance of the Right to Repair movement in maintaining fairness in the marketplace and ensuring the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.

The visit to Rep. Jackson’s legislative staff is part of a broader effort by the aftermarket industry to advocate for the Right to Repair legislation. With 49 sponsors currently supporting H.R. 906, there is growing momentum behind the campaign.

To learn more about the Right to Repair campaign and engage with elected officials, individuals can visit repairact.com.