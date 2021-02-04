Video
News

Mayhew Tools To Sponsor Doug Coby In NASCAR WMT

 

on

Mayhew Tools has announced its sponsorship of Doug Coby and the #10 car in the 37th season of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (WMT). This will be Mayhew’s fifth consecutive year sponsoring the WMT six-time champion driver, and Coby’s second year racing as owner and driver of the Doug Coby Racing team. Following a disrupted 2020 season due to COVID-19, the 2021 season is hoping to see a return of spectators in the stands as it visits a mix of tracks from traditional speedways to inaugural venues spanning from Maine to Virginia.

“Our company is thrilled to be continuing our sponsorship with Doug Coby who, from our perspective, has really become an integral part of the Mayhew family,” said John Lawless, president, Mayhew Tools. “This partnership extends from Doug, to the crew and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at-large, and it is one that we are very proud to be a part of.”

In addition to sponsoring Coby, this will be the third consecutive year Mayhew will sponsor the NASCAR WMT’s Pole Award. This sponsorship awards the winning driver a $1,000 check and the crew chief of the winning driver a Mayhew Dominator heavy-duty curved pry bar dubbed “The Big Stick” as it is 13 lbs. and 54” in overall length that allows for the ability to deliver tremendous force. Mayhew is also sponsoring the SGB Racing Team in the 2021 Pro Motocross Nationals as well as a few select rounds of the 2021 AMA Supercross.

“Mayhew truly is a partner,” said Coby. “Their sponsorship goes well beyond writing a check and displaying a logo; they are fully committed to supporting me, the team, the crew and the series as whole. Coming into year two with Doug Coby Racing, especially after such a shaken-up season last year, I am very eager and excited to get back out on the track and am confident that, with the backing from Mayhew, Doug Coby Racing will continue to elevate.”

Mayhew Tools started to seed racing sponsorships in 2016 when they signed on as associate sponsor to the Bob Garbarino-owned Mystic Missile NASCAR WMT team. The following year, the opportunity arose to sign on as primary sponsor to Doug Coby’s NASCAR WMT team, and they haven’t looked back since. Racing sponsorships constitute a key component to Mayhew Tools’ marketing strategy, helping them get their various lines of strong and reliable tools into the hands of automotive professionals who are immersed in the racing industry.

The 2021 NASCAR WMT schedule will consist of 14 races, with opening day slated for April 8 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

Ahead of the WMT, the Doug Coby Race Team will kick off their 2021 season at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing in New Smyrna, Florida, Feb. 8-12. The series, happening at New Symrna Speedway, will consist of five nights of racing for the Tour Modifieds.

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at (800) 872-0037 or visit mayhew.com.

