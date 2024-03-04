 MEMA Celebrates 120th Anniversary

MEMA Celebrates 120th Anniversary

MEMA said the milestone "underscores the association's enduring legacy and its pivotal role in advancing the future of mobility and the interests of vehicle suppliers."

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, announced its 120th anniversary, a milestone it said “underscores the association’s enduring legacy and its pivotal role in advancing the future of mobility and the interests of vehicle suppliers.”

MEMA was founded on March 2, 1904, in Cleveland, Ohio, to represent the burgeoning automotive parts manufacturing industry. For the last 120 years, MEMA and its members have been at the forefront of advocacy, innovation and collaboration, the association said.

Today, MEMA said it represents the largest sector of manufacturing jobs in the United States. Throughout its history, MEMA has helped suppliers navigate the automotive and commercial vehicle industry through times of significant change, from the early days of motorized vehicles to today’s advanced era of electrification and autonomous technology.

“As we celebrate 120 years of MEMA, we honor our past and those who have laid the foundation for continued success,” said Bill Long, president and CEO of MEMA. “We also look ahead to the opportunities and challenges of the future, reaffirming our commitment to championing the interests of vehicle suppliers and to our vision of a growing, profitable, innovative, and influential vehicle supplier industry. MEMA is more than an association of suppliers—it is a community of leaders driving mobility forward.”

A Legacy of Milestones

MEMA said its history is dotted with significant achievements that it said have propelled the vehicle supplier sector forward. The association has been instrumental in advancing industry standards, fostering technological innovation, and enhancing vehicle safety and efficiency. Key moments include championing pivotal legislation and regulations – such as the Motor Vehicle Safety Act, Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, and USMCA – that have shaped the business landscape for its members and advocating for the industry during critical economic turns and global challenges, according to MEMA.

The Road Ahead

As MEMA embarks on its next century, the association said it is poised to lead the industry through the advent of new technologies, sustainability practices and global market dynamics. MEMA remains dedicated to advancing the business interests of its members, fostering a thriving automotive ecosystem, and contributing to a safer, cleaner, and more efficient future for mobility, MEMA added.

