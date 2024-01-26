Mitchell 1 Scholarship Applications Being Accepted Now

Applications are now being accepted for the annual Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Scholarship, which is dedicated to supporting individuals who wish to pursue a career in the auto repair industry. High school seniors and college students in the U.S. and Canada can apply for the scholarship through March 31 by visiting the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website at www.AutomotiveScholarships.com.

The recipient will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a check for $500, and roundtrip airfare and accommodations for the winner and a guest to attend the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) conference to be held July 22-25, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Mitchell 1 has been a long-time supporter of academic achievement in automotive education,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “We’re proud to continue our support by offering this scholarship to a worthy student, so they can acquire essential skills achieve their career goals in this rewarding industry.”

To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be a current student majoring in automotive technology/auto shop repair course work and meet the following criteria:

Nomination from his/her NACAT instructor

Minimum overall 3.0 grade point average

Planning to attend an accredited college or university, or already enrolled in an accredited college or university

A U.S. or Canadian citizen

By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible, including the Mitchell 1 scholarship. The streamlined website allows applicants to view the details of all scholarships available and continue to update their application until the March 31 deadline.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.