 Mobil 1: The ‘Official Motor Oil Of Road Trips’
Mobil 1: The 'Official Motor Oil Of Road Trips'

News

Mobil 1: The ‘Official Motor Oil Of Road Trips’

 

Whether it’s a family beach trip or an off-the-beaten-path journey into the wilderness, this summer, more than ever, the open road is calling. Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, is here to get drivers on the road once again as the Official Motor Oil of Road Trips. 

Click Here to Read More
The Mobil 1 brand will be offering all the information drivers need to know before heading out to fun places this summer. Better yet, one lucky traveler will win their very own FREE road trip of their dreams, worth up to $20K. The winner will decide where to visit, and the Mobil 1 team will take care of the rest. The sweepstakes runs through Sept. 30, so enter now for a chance to win.  

“Mobil 1 synthetic motor oil is trusted by many of the world’s leading car manufacturers, so it’s the perfect fit to protect your vehicle’s engine from the wear and tear of a long trip,” said Bryce Huschka, North America consumer marketing manager for ExxonMobil. “A lot of people, myself included, have felt cooped up this past year and are itching to get out there and explore. This campaign is all about celebrating a return to travel, a return to adventure, and re-connecting with friends, family, and incredible destinations across the country.” 

After entering the sweepstakes at Mobil1RoadTrip.com, visitors can also check out the car care tips tailored to how you travel, so you can be prepared for any journey this summer. To help bring the spirit of the road trip to life, Mobil 1 motor oil is partnering with influential ambassadors to showcase the range of road trip experiences you can have. This group will be chronicling the sites they see, sharing their favorite road trip hacks and much more – all while traveling where their hearts and vehicles take them.  

Traveling celebrity couple Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes will be sharing their experiences as they make their way from Las Vegas to the Salt Flats in Utah. The Hambrick Family will show how the whole family can enjoy the road as they trek from Miami to Sarasota, Florida. Travel photographer Tiffany Nguyen will be highlighting her journey from Los Angeles to the Eastern Sierras through the unique perspective of her camera lens. Youtuber Jason Fenske is taking a close look at the science behind motor oil in his road trip experience, producing video content for his channel Engineering Explained.  

“Road trips can really offer amazing bonding experiences with friends and family, so don’t hesitate to go see what’s waiting for you out there,” said Dean Unglert, former “The Bachelorette” star and road trip fanatic. “Also, make sure you prepare your car appropriately, so you don’t have to deal with mechanical repairs in some unexpected places.  With the Mobil 1 brand, we’ll be offering drivers tips to do just that.” 

For more information, visit Mobil 1 online or on social media, including FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

