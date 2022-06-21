Mobile Tech Connects Students With Companies at SkillsUSA

The HR tech company, created by manufacturing insiders from General Motors and Whirlpool who make a “text to apply” tool for the human resources industry, TeamSense, will be providing use of the product to connect job hunting students to corporations looking for new talent at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference next week. Just a small part of the conference that brings together students, teachers, and industry to ensure America has a skilled workforce, more than 50 corporations have been provided with a customized text-to-apply number and handle that connects directly to each company’s job application portal. This is the first time that a tool has been provided to SkillsUSA students and corporations specifically for a recruitment opportunity. The event will be held in Atlanta, June 20-24 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The text-to-apply product has been used so far as a pilot program with TeamSense’s client, Hunter Douglas. Text-to-Apply was developed when a forward-thinking HR manager at Flexo Solutions (a division of Hunter Douglas) suggested that TeamSense’s unique texting capability could be used for recruiting. Amanda Patoka is an HR Manager who saw an opportunity to enable applicants to engage with the company quickly and easily via text. The product works by establishing branded text keywords for recruiting. For Hunter Douglas, texting “HD Jobs” to 592-30 automatically responds with a link directing the applicant to the company’s applicant tracking system.

“We have provided 50 SkillsUSA partners with their own keywords and signs featured in their SkillsUSA TECHSPO trade show booths so that students at the event can use their smartphones to apply for jobs that interest them,” said Sheila Stafford, CEO, TeamSense. “As we wade through the recruitment difficulties of the Great Resignation, we feel we can contribute to the solution by being the text-based connection point between these deserving, young and talented students and the corporations who need innovative and motivated employees. “ “Helping our students find employment in skilled trade areas they’re passionate about aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering students to become world class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens,” said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. “The Text-to-Apply product is a great example of the new technologies we need to help employers communicate more effectively with the next-generation workforce. We appreciate TeamSense and their willingness to share and promote this technology with SkillsUSA members and our partners at our national workforce development event.”

