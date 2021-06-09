Movin’On Challenge Design Reveals Top Concepts

The Movin’On Challenge Design’s 2021 global competition announced its wiiners with Drew Spahn, a New Jersey design student, taking the top spot with his design concept, “Crosswing.” Spahn created the concept to address the theme, “Respect: Ending Isolation and Conquering the Mobility Divide.”

The company says all 170 entries this year sought to create inclusive mobility for those who are often overlooked when mobility solutions are being designed. For Spahn’s concept, the Crosswing enables people with amputations to move around cities more efficiently by giving them the ability to skate for transport or leisure.

The second-place spot went to Danish design student Stefan Perriard for a car-free city concept, making the future city more about people and less about cars, Michelin said. In third place, Colombian architect and designer Elkin Alejandro Cruz Castro reimagined urban inclusivity through a system that brings flexibility and culture to mobility.

The company says entries came from all over the world from individuals, students, schools and cross-functional teams of designers including professional studios, teachers, artists, architects, engineers and futurists. A panel of eight jurors spent two days judging submissions. The jury was comprised of the following: