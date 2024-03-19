 NexaMotion Group Opens New Arch Auto Parts Store

NexaMotion Group Opens New Arch Auto Parts Store

The new store in Plainview, New York, is the company’s fourth location in Nassau County.

NexaMotion Group (NMG) announced the opening of its newest Arch Auto Parts store in Plainview, New York. The new store, opened on March 16, 2024, and located at 125 Newtown Road, is the company’s fourth location in Nassau County.

Arch Auto Parts is New York’s neighborhood auto parts supplier in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Nassau County. The Plainview location is the company’s 22nd store and will be the first Arch Auto Parts location to have both general repair and transmission products under one roof, according to NMG.

“We are excited to open this new location offering our customers both general repair and transmission parts in one convenient location,” said Chris Bodh, group president of general repair businesses for NexaMotion Group. “As Arch Auto Parts continues to grow throughout New York, we’re continuing to look for more opportunities to grow our products, services and locations.”

NexaMotion Group completed the acquisition of Arch Auto Parts in December of 2023, which it said is part of its strategy to combine its core competencies across businesses to better serve its customers with a more comprehensive offering and enhanced service.

