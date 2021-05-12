 NHRA To Race New EV Class In 2022
News

NHRA To Race New EV Class In 2022

 

on

The NHRA has announced the creation of an all-new electric vehicle (EV) racing class that will join the NHRA Summit Racing Series in 2022. Electric cars will compete within the Summit Racing Series in all seven Sportsman divisions. 

“We are thrilled for this new opportunity for our NHRA competitors,” said NHRA President Glen Cromwell. “NHRA Drag Racing is about performance and innovation, and we look forward to seeing how these vehicles will perform in 2022.” 

Multiple meetings between the NHRA and global OEMs during the past four years have discussed the technical challenges and opportunities that come with EV drag racing. During that time, NHRA fans have seen the debut of the Chevrolet eCOPO, a match-race between a supercharged Ford Cobra Jet Mustang and the all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 all-electric motorcycles in the hands of Vance & Hines, and a 200-mph EV-record breaking pass by an all-electric dragster. 

“The NHRA is excited to provide the OEMs a platform to showcase their EV technology, production, and racing efforts,” said NHRA Vice President of Competition Ned Walisser. “Adding an EV category to Summit Racing Series expands our involvement in EV racing and better solidifies our effort to provide a platform of speed for all.”

Rules for the all-new Summit Series EV class will be released later.

For more information: nhra.com.

