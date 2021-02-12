Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Noregon Expands Education Program For Members

on

Mevotech Announces Major Design Enhancement

on

KYB Launches ‘Feeling Is Believing’ Consumer Promotion

on

TechForce Foundation To Manage Ford Scholarship
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Why Do U-Joints Fail? Video
play

VIDEO: Why Do U-Joints Fail?

VIDEO: The Complete Blower Motor Repair Video
play

VIDEO: The Complete Blower Motor Repair

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Ford Clock Master Diagnostics

Underhood: Ford Clock Master Diagnostics
GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures

Undercar: GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures
Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency

Underhood: Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency
Measuring Once Prevents Brake Comebacks

Undercar: Measuring Once Prevents Brake Comebacks
Engine Build: J&D Performance Sprint Car Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: J&D Performance Sprint Car Engine
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Noregon Expands Education Program For Members

 

on

Noregon has announced additional benefits for schools and students enrolled in the company’s education program. Noregon is an IoT company that specializes in connected vehicle solutions, including its in-shop diagnostic and troubleshooting tool, JPRO Professional, and remote diagnostic application, TripVision.about:blank

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Noregon launched its education program in March 2018 to help post-high school diesel programs access the tools and educational materials necessary to prepare students for a career as a technician. 

“Though we formally debuted the Education Program in 2018, education has long been one of the most important initiatives at Noregon,” said Jason Hedman, Noregon product manager. “We have longstanding relationships with diesel programs across the country and noticed a common need for better tools and training materials, often unavailable due to budgetary concerns.” 

Since its debut, Noregon’s education program has provided classrooms with a license for JPRO Professional, training materials, a JPRO Certification course for each student enrolled in the class, semester-long student licenses for JPRO’s Virtual Truck to train while away from the classroom, discounted hardware and software, and https://www.noregon.com/noregon-education-program/scholarships/.

This week, the company announced additional benefits including expanded free licenses for JPRO and NextStep Repair in the classroom, greater discounts on hardware, and enhanced graduation packages for students that include a free one-year license to JPRO Professional and NextStep Repair, plus a one-time 40% discount code to the Noregon store.about:blank

“We’re committed to giving students the tools and training necessary to enter the shop and perform at a level that exceeds their employer’s expectations. By providing students with JPRO and NextStep Repair, they join the workforce with the tools and experience to efficiently diagnose and repair all makes and models of heavy-duty trucks,” said Hedman.

Advertisement

Enrollment in the education program is free for qualifying post-high school diesel programs. Once approved, the school receives all benefits of the program and their students become eligible for Noregon’s scholarships, which are provided each semester. Schools are encouraged to visit the https://www.noregon.com/noregon-education-program to learn more and apply to become an education program member today.

For more information about Noregon visit www.Noregon.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Dayco To Back Watson Racing Cobra Jet Mustangs

News: New GM Genuine Parts And ACDelco Marketing Campaign Launched

News: Mitchell 1 Integrates Honda/Acura OEM Catalog

News: Federated Car Care Scholarships Now Available

Advertisement
Connect