Noregon Expands Education Program For Members

Noregon has announced additional benefits for schools and students enrolled in the company's education program. Noregon is an IoT company that specializes in connected vehicle solutions, including its in-shop diagnostic and troubleshooting tool, JPRO Professional, and remote diagnostic application, TripVision.

Noregon launched its education program in March 2018 to help post-high school diesel programs access the tools and educational materials necessary to prepare students for a career as a technician.

“Though we formally debuted the Education Program in 2018, education has long been one of the most important initiatives at Noregon,” said Jason Hedman, Noregon product manager. “We have longstanding relationships with diesel programs across the country and noticed a common need for better tools and training materials, often unavailable due to budgetary concerns.”

Since its debut, Noregon's education program has provided classrooms with a license for JPRO Professional, training materials, a JPRO Certification course for each student enrolled in the class, semester-long student licenses for JPRO's Virtual Truck to train while away from the classroom, discounted hardware and software, and scholarships.

This week, the company announced additional benefits including expanded free licenses for JPRO and NextStep Repair in the classroom, greater discounts on hardware, and enhanced graduation packages for students that include a free one-year license to JPRO Professional and NextStep Repair, plus a one-time 40% discount code to the Noregon store.

“We’re committed to giving students the tools and training necessary to enter the shop and perform at a level that exceeds their employer’s expectations. By providing students with JPRO and NextStep Repair, they join the workforce with the tools and experience to efficiently diagnose and repair all makes and models of heavy-duty trucks,” said Hedman.