Research Suggests Increased Summer Travel Road Miles

Click Here to Read More

Data Did You Know: In January 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to influence driving habits, Vehicle Miles Traveled were down 11.3% compared to January 2020, pre-pandemic. Since July of last year, we’ve been consistently down from 9% to 12% compared to the previous year. In January, the Northeast region was down the most at -16.2%. In comparison, the South Gulf states are down only 7.9%, and the rest of the country is between -11% and -12%.

As more states ease up on restrictions and more vaccines become available – combined with the onset of summer road trip season – we could see these numbers being to climb again.