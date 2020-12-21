Permatex Rolls Out Bold New Packaging Design

Permatex , a leading innovator in chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, has started the roll-out of newly designed packaging for some of its most popular product lines. Permatex undertook the update to create a bolder look that also allows consumers to quickly identify the exact product needed for their application. To date, Permatex has introduced new packaging for their epoxy, gasket maker and threadlocker product ranges.

Click Here to Read More

“One of the driving factors behind the redesign and launch of this new packaging was to make sure that our customers could easily find the correct product for the job at hand,” said Ashley Khan, Permatex marketing manager. “Just this year, we introduced a new line of Permatex Red Gasket Makers for high temperature applications. Now when consumers look at Permatex Gasket Makers on the shelf, they can easily identify the color they need for their job: Black provides maximum flexibility, Grey is for rigid joints that experience high torque loads, and Red is for those applications that are exposed to extremely high temperatures.”

In addition to the bold design that quickly differentiates the products, the reimagined Permatex packaging features helpful icons and technical specifications that help consumers make the right choice.

“While the packaging may have been updated to give the brand a new look that better informs our customers, none of the product formulas that our customers know and love have been changed,” added Eric Seibold, Permatex senior product & innovation manager.