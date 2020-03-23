Connect with us

News

Petersen Automotive Museum To Stream Vault Tours

 

on

For enthusiasts looking for digital entertainment while practicing social distancing, the Petersen Automotive Museum will stream Vault tours during its temporary closure. Led by Collection Manager Dana Williamson, the hour-long digital tour provides rare access to never-before-seen race cars, movie cars and culturally significant vehicles from the Vault presented by Hagerty.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Online Vault tours will cost $3. The admission allows the museum to continue to maintain its collection and support staff and digital programs during its closure until March 31, 2020.

“Although we wish patrons could be visiting us at this time, we understand the risks and wanted to offer a new experience for fans of the museum to enjoy from the comfort of home,” said Petersen Executive Director Terry L. Karges. “The benefit of offering digital tours is that we are now able to extend the stories of our collection to a global audience and give our patrons more access to the cars than ever before.”

In addition to the paid tour, the Petersen is also offering free online educational programming for students during the closure. To purchase a digital Vault tour or learn more about the museum’s free online educational programming, please visit www.petersen.org/online-education.

Advertisement

For more information about the Petersen Automotive Museum and its exhibits, visit www.petersen.org.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Petersen Automotive Museum To Stream Vault Tours

on

CARDONE Announces $5,000 Winner Of Technical Video Contest

on

Dana Aftermarket To Sponsor 'Horsepower Wars'

on

DOL Creates Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Can A Weak Battery Start An Engine But Cause Codes?

News: CARDONE Announces $5,000 Winner Of Technical Video Contest

Career: Industry Leaders Help CTE Students During COVID-19 Crisis

Tools: Matco Tools 5-Piece Exhaust Manifold Stud Remover Set

Automotive: Soldering Irons
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection

Service Advisor: “Pouring” Over GM’s LT1 Engine and its Reverse Flow Technology
Connect