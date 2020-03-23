Petersen Automotive Museum To Stream Vault Tours

For enthusiasts looking for digital entertainment while practicing social distancing, the Petersen Automotive Museum will stream Vault tours during its temporary closure. Led by Collection Manager Dana Williamson, the hour-long digital tour provides rare access to never-before-seen race cars, movie cars and culturally significant vehicles from the Vault presented by Hagerty.

Online Vault tours will cost $3. The admission allows the museum to continue to maintain its collection and support staff and digital programs during its closure until March 31, 2020.

“Although we wish patrons could be visiting us at this time, we understand the risks and wanted to offer a new experience for fans of the museum to enjoy from the comfort of home,” said Petersen Executive Director Terry L. Karges. “The benefit of offering digital tours is that we are now able to extend the stories of our collection to a global audience and give our patrons more access to the cars than ever before.”

In addition to the paid tour, the Petersen is also offering free online educational programming for students during the closure. To purchase a digital Vault tour or learn more about the museum’s free online educational programming, please visit www.petersen.org/online-education.