PGI Wins Quality Award from NAPA Auto Parts

Premium Guard, Inc. (PGI) announced it was recognized by NAPA Auto Parts for its “leadership and excellence in quality” at the annual NAPA Auto Parts Supplier Partnership event on February 27.

PGI’s Ty Nilsson (EVP of Sales), Rick Jordan (director of category management), and Andrew Hauenstein (category manager) accepted the award on PGI’s behalf.

“This year’s recipient has gone above and beyond in delivering quality products, leading the charge in category management, and elevating overall quality standards,” said Medhavin Potdar, director of product engineering and quality at NAPA Auto Parts.