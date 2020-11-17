Video
Racers Rewarded For Wins With Champion Engine Oil

 

on

Diesel racers can apply for the Champion Diesel Racing Oil Contingency Program through June 30, 2021.
Champion Oil, an industry leader in performance lubricants, continues its Diesel Racing Contingency Program into 2021. The all-encompassing marketing program is designed to link Champion Blue Flame Performance Diesel Racing Engine Oils directly with diesel drag racers in all classes and in most sanctioned diesel drag-racing events in North America.

Winners from local diesel drag events to national championship diesel drag racing events are eligible for cash contingency payouts. Examples of diesel races to be rewarded include: The Outlaw Diesel Super Series, National Association of Diesel Motorsports, Ultimate Callout Challenge,  Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, Sun Coast Shakedown, Rudy’s Truck Jam, Ultimate Callout Challenge,  Outlaw Diesel Revenge,  Holly Rock Customs Showdown, Rocky Top Diesel Shootout, Hardway Sunshine Showdown, Battle at the Alamo, East Coast Diesel Nationals, Diesel World Drags, Blackout in the Country, Week-End on the Edge, etc.

Diesel racers can apply for the Champion Diesel Racing Oil Contingency Program now through June 30, 2021.

Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are formulated with workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic fluids, said the company.

In addition, Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils deliver high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, with the muscle to combat oil shear and maximize sustained cylinder compression. They also inhibit oxidation, corrosive acids, sludge and varnish build-up.

According to the company, these performance oils keep diesel engines going longer by reducing soot-induced engine wear, controlling abrasive soot contamination and preventing high temperature corrosion, even while allowing for improved fuel economy and lower total cost of ownership. They are proven to increase engine horse power and torque. Champion Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are purpose-built for extreme protection and performance. 

