Red Line Launches Powersports Giveaway

 

Red Line Synthetic Oil, a leader in the performance lubricants industry, recently announced it will be hosting a giveaway featuring the newest addition to its powersports line, Chain Lube with ShockProof. As part of the ‘Maintain Your Chain’ campaign, 20 cans of product will be given away to entrants over the course of four weeks, with winners to be announced on Red Line’s Instagram and Facebook stories. 

To enter, users simply have to complete a four-minute, free survey, available here. The giveaway is now open and will run through Friday, August 7. Red Line’s new Chain Lube with ShockProof utilizes the latest innovation in chain lubricant technology. Combining unsurpassed anti-wear and corrosion protection for extended chain and sprocket life, along with an outer protective coating that will not attract dirt, sand or grit, This giveaway is limited to one entry per person and is for U.S. residents only.

For more information, customers can visit Red Line’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

