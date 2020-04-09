Road To Indy Presented By Cooper Tires Goes Virtual

With the start of its racing season delayed due to coronavirus, the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires has gone virtual with a new five-race e-series. The e-series allows drivers from Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship to compete against one another using race simulators.

Click Here to Read More

As the exclusive tire supplier to the Road to Indy, drivers will continue to compete on Cooper tires in the virtual competition. Cooper provided racing simulation company iRacing with performance data to allow the virtual handling and tire performance of the race car to mirror what drivers would experience on the track, enhancing the realistic racing experience.

“This virtual racing series gives fans the opportunity to continue to be engaged in the sport and drivers the ability to compete. It is exciting to see those involved in Road to Indy pull together to make this innovative solution possible,” said Chris Pantani, director of motorsports for Cooper Tire. “Fans will not only get to enjoy the racing they have come to expect each spring, but they will see Cooper tires in action on the virtual course. Special thanks goes to the Europe Technical Center team for providing the performance data and detailed drawings of our race tire sidewalls to make this a realistic experience for both racers and fans.”