SAE Selects MAHLE for EV Charging Standard

MAHLE's system employs a magnetic field to connect the EV to a controlled charging point as it approaches.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

SAE International, a non-profit association for mobility technology advancements, has recently selected MAHLE’s innovative positioning system for wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging as the global standard. This decision marks a significant step in standardizing inductive charging, a process that had lacked a unified approach for a decade.

MAHLE’s system, known as the Differential Inductive Positioning System (DIPS), represents a major shift in e-mobility, the company said. It employs a magnetic field to automatically connect the electric vehicle to a controlled charging point as it approaches. This system includes a special navigation aid in the vehicle display to assist the driver in positioning the car optimally above the charging coil, MAHLE said.

The charging process with DIPS begins automatically and can also facilitate autonomous parking vehicles, where the system guides the vehicle to the correct position instead of the driver. This feature is particularly useful under challenging environmental conditions like snow or wet leaves.

“MAHLE is setting standards. The renowned SAE’s decision in favor of our technology confirms the systems expertise of MAHLE in electrification as well. This will be a strong impetus for e-mobility,” said Arnd Franz, chairman of the MAHLE Management Board and CEO.

For effective implementation of wireless EV charging, MAHLE plans to offer its solution to the entire industry under a license model with FRAND (fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory) conditions, ensuring compatibility across various manufacturers. The company said the potential applications of this system extend beyond stationary charging, with future prospects including mobile charging via induction coils while driving. MAHLE has developed standards for this technology in collaboration with Electreon Wireless.

MAHLE representatives will be available to discuss DIPS and their other electrification and thermal management initiatives at CES 2024, scheduled for Jan. 9-12 in Las Vegas.

