 SCCA Introduces Endurance Racing Program At Sebring
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

SCCA Introduces Endurance Racing Program At Sebring

on

Goodyear Launches ‘From Garage to Glory’ Talent Search

on

Hot Rod Drag Week & Power Tour 2021 Dates Announced

on

Daytona International Speedway Appoints Frank Kelleher Track President
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: The Importance Of Measuring Vehicle Ride Height Video
play

VIDEO: The Importance Of Measuring Vehicle Ride Height

VIDEO: Diagnosing Camshaft Timing Issues Video
play

VIDEO: Diagnosing Camshaft Timing Issues

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days

Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow

Underhood: Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow
It’s Spring (Replacement) Time!

Undercar: It’s Spring (Replacement) Time!
Wheel Service Packages Can Help Identify Customer Interest

Undercar: Wheel Service Packages Can Help Identify Customer Interest
Mechanix Wear Launches Torch Welding Series Gloves

Tools & Products: Mechanix Wear Launches Torch Welding Series Gloves
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

SCCA Introduces Endurance Racing Program At Sebring

 

on

The Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) is launching a new program at Sebring International Raceway – the first-ever SCCA Endurance Team National Championship set for March 31–April 2, 2022.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The inaugural event is built around a 20-hour invitational race, broken into segments over two days. National Champions will be crowned under the lights Saturday night, April 2. Additional details on the format and rules package for the event will be forthcoming. 

The goal is a team competition utilizing modified production-based street vehicles, with technical regulations designed to be inclusive, welcoming cars from existing SCCA classes, as well as those that race with other organizations.

“To many, there is nothing more rewarding or prestigious in amateur motorsports than to win an SCCA National Championship,” SCCA Road Racing VP Eric Prill said. “While championships are earned through head-to-head competition, the foundation of SCCA is formed by friendships behind the scenes. We have a culture based on the idea of helping one another fulfill our dreams, from driving on a racetrack for the first time all the way to becoming a champion. The team concept runs deep within the Club, and this program provides our members the opportunity to actually compete with their friends, rather than simply against them.”

SCCA President and CEO Mike Cobb said that the new National Championship event would serve as the starting point for a program that can be deployed locally by SCCA regions at nearly every race track across the country.

Advertisement

“While the launch event will be for a prestigious SCCA National Championship,” Cobb said, “the program will be scalable, providing our members and regions opportunities across the country to continue to have fun with cars in a variety of ways with their club. SCCA Enduro will be complementary to our existing Road Racing, Solo, Rally, and Time Trials activities, as well as our joint initiative with IMSA to develop the next generation of motorsports participants.”

For more information: scca.com/enduro.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: UTI Selects Miami For 2nd Florida Campus

News: Formula Drift Helps At-Risk Youth

News: NMRA Announces All-Female True Street Category

News: ASE Introduces Military Certification Tests

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician