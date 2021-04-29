Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
News
SCCA Introduces Endurance Racing Program At Sebring
The Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) is launching a new program at Sebring International Raceway – the first-ever SCCA Endurance Team National Championship set for March 31–April 2, 2022.
The inaugural event is built around a 20-hour invitational race, broken into segments over two days. National Champions will be crowned under the lights Saturday night, April 2. Additional details on the format and rules package for the event will be forthcoming.
The goal is a team competition utilizing modified production-based street vehicles, with technical regulations designed to be inclusive, welcoming cars from existing SCCA classes, as well as those that race with other organizations.
“To many, there is nothing more rewarding or prestigious in amateur motorsports than to win an SCCA National Championship,” SCCA Road Racing VP Eric Prill said. “While championships are earned through head-to-head competition, the foundation of SCCA is formed by friendships behind the scenes. We have a culture based on the idea of helping one another fulfill our dreams, from driving on a racetrack for the first time all the way to becoming a champion. The team concept runs deep within the Club, and this program provides our members the opportunity to actually compete with their friends, rather than simply against them.”
SCCA President and CEO Mike Cobb said that the new National Championship event would serve as the starting point for a program that can be deployed locally by SCCA regions at nearly every race track across the country.
“While the launch event will be for a prestigious SCCA National Championship,” Cobb said, “the program will be scalable, providing our members and regions opportunities across the country to continue to have fun with cars in a variety of ways with their club. SCCA Enduro will be complementary to our existing Road Racing, Solo, Rally, and Time Trials activities, as well as our joint initiative with IMSA to develop the next generation of motorsports participants.”
For more information: scca.com/enduro.