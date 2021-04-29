SCCA Introduces Endurance Racing Program At Sebring

Click Here to Read More

The inaugural event is built around a 20-hour invitational race, broken into segments over two days. National Champions will be crowned under the lights Saturday night, April 2. Additional details on the format and rules package for the event will be forthcoming.

The goal is a team competition utilizing modified production-based street vehicles, with technical regulations designed to be inclusive, welcoming cars from existing SCCA classes, as well as those that race with other organizations.

“To many, there is nothing more rewarding or prestigious in amateur motorsports than to win an SCCA National Championship,” SCCA Road Racing VP Eric Prill said. “While championships are earned through head-to-head competition, the foundation of SCCA is formed by friendships behind the scenes. We have a culture based on the idea of helping one another fulfill our dreams, from driving on a racetrack for the first time all the way to becoming a champion. The team concept runs deep within the Club, and this program provides our members the opportunity to actually compete with their friends, rather than simply against them.”

SCCA President and CEO Mike Cobb said that the new National Championship event would serve as the starting point for a program that can be deployed locally by SCCA regions at nearly every race track across the country.