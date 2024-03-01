 Schrader Launches 6 OE Replacement TPMS Sensors

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Schrader Launches 6 OE Replacement TPMS Sensors

Application coverage for the new release includes Toyota, Lexus, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Chrysler, Dodge, Land Rover, Lotus, Ford and Lincoln.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Schrader TPMS Solutions announced the release of 6 new OE replacement TPMS sensors.

Related Articles

Application coverage for the new release includes Toyota, Lexus, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Chrysler, Dodge, Land Rover, Lotus, Ford and Lincoln.

The new part numbers are:

PN 29136
Schrader Aluminum TPMS Sensor with Clamp-in Adjustable Angle Valve for Lexus/Toyota applications
 
PN 29152
Schrader OE Quality TPMS Sensor with Rubber Snap-in Valve for Hyundai/Kia applications
 
PN 29161
Schrader OE Quality TPMS Sensor with Rubber Snap-in Valve for Mazda applications
 
PN 29228
Schrader Aluminum TPMS Sensor with Clamp-in Adjustable Angle Valve for Chrysler/Dodge applications
 
PN 29286
Schrader Aluminum TPMS Sensor with Clamp-in Adjustable Angle Valve for lotus applications
 
PN 29203
Schrader OE Quality TPMS Sensor with Rubber Snap-in Valve for Ford/Lincoln applications

For more information, visit [email protected].

You May Also Like

News

Valvoline Ushers in New Era of Environmental Stewardship

Valvoline is providing solutions for ICE vehicles to be as clean and long-living as possible to benefit the environment of today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

When Dr. Roger England slides into his 1968 Hemi Cuda during a drag racing event, he’s not thinking about the emissions his >9L displacement engine is emitting or the sustainability of its products. Instead, he’s laser-focused on the timing of the starting line, his foot pressing on the gas, the fast acceleration, the traction and trajectory and his shift points—all of those occurring in a mere nine seconds while he covers a quarter mile. But the sense of personal responsibility for the planet remains top of mind for England, vice president and chief R&D officer for Valvoline Global Operations, who has played an instrumental role in guiding Valvoline’s R&D team to many sustainability firsts in his tenure with the company.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Lumileds Debuts New Philips Automotive Lighting Website

The site features an entirely new design that brings together the full breadth of the Philips portfolio of automotive lighting and accessories in North America.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
MANN+HUMMEL NA Aftermarket Shows Right to Repair Support

Representatives from MANN+HUMMEL’s North American aftermarket brands recently visited Capitol Hill to express their support for H.R. 906.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Auto-Wares Group Wins TCED Super Bowl Contest

As part of the grand prize, Auto-Wares winners will be accompanied by TCED President Elise Rozon.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Valvoline Global to Debut Ad During Super Bowl Pre-Game

The company will showcase its Restore & Protect motor oil in a 30-second ad before Super Bowl LVIII.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Chevron Introduces New Rykon Formula to Grease Product Line

The new calcium sulfonate complex-based grease is designed for heavy-duty and extreme pressure applications.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Valvoline Inc. Opens Its 1000th Franchise Location

The addition of the 1000th franchise location brings the total number of system-wide stores to nearly 1,900 retail locations.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Standard Motor Products Expands Emission Control Program

SMP’s program features more than 3,500 parts, including EVAP, EGR and positive crankcase ventilation products.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
SEMA & PRI Announce 2024 Washington Rally

The rally will provide participants the chance to engage with members of Congress to discuss critical industry issues.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff