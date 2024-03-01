Schrader Launches 6 OE Replacement TPMS Sensors

When Dr. Roger England slides into his 1968 Hemi Cuda during a drag racing event, he’s not thinking about the emissions his >9L displacement engine is emitting or the sustainability of its products. Instead, he’s laser-focused on the timing of the starting line, his foot pressing on the gas, the fast acceleration, the traction and trajectory and his shift points—all of those occurring in a mere nine seconds while he covers a quarter mile. But the sense of personal responsibility for the planet remains top of mind for England, vice president and chief R&D officer for Valvoline Global Operations, who has played an instrumental role in guiding Valvoline’s R&D team to many sustainability firsts in his tenure with the company.