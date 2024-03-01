Schrader Launches 6 OE Replacement TPMS Sensors

Schrader TPMS Solutions announced the release of 6 new OE replacement TPMS sensors.
Application coverage for the new release includes Toyota, Lexus, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Chrysler, Dodge, Land Rover, Lotus, Ford and Lincoln.
The new part numbers are:
PN 29136
Schrader Aluminum TPMS Sensor with Clamp-in Adjustable Angle Valve for Lexus/Toyota applications
PN 29152
Schrader OE Quality TPMS Sensor with Rubber Snap-in Valve for Hyundai/Kia applications
PN 29161
Schrader OE Quality TPMS Sensor with Rubber Snap-in Valve for Mazda applications
PN 29228
Schrader Aluminum TPMS Sensor with Clamp-in Adjustable Angle Valve for Chrysler/Dodge applications
PN 29286
Schrader Aluminum TPMS Sensor with Clamp-in Adjustable Angle Valve for lotus applications
PN 29203
Schrader OE Quality TPMS Sensor with Rubber Snap-in Valve for Ford/Lincoln applications
For more information, visit [email protected].