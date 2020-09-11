Self Driving Cars On Road By 2021

Connect with us

ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the autonomous car industry, titled “Self Driving Cars On Road By Next Year”, which discusses the likelihood of self-driving cars in use on roads by 2021.

Mercedes-Benz has announced that the company intends to include level three autonomous driving technology in the new 2021 S class, pending government approval. At launch, the S class will feature adaptive cruise control with lane centering and automatic lane change capabilities with level 3 technology rolled out at a later date. Level three autonomy means that the car is equipped with sensors and maps that allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel for an extended period. Mercedes says the technology will allow drivers to be able to hand over control to the car at speeds of up to 60kmh. The company is currently working with the German government to create a regulatory framework for autonomous driving on public roads and hopes to have the technology approved by the second half of next year. 

Tesla has moved another step closer to its goal of achieving 100% autonomous driving by the end of 2020. A new software update to the Tesla Autopilot system will enable Tesla vehicles to recognize speed signs and automatically adjust their speed. While General Motors intends to roll out its hands-free driving Super Cruise feature to 22 vehicles by 2023. 

To see the full article visit “Self Driving Cars On Road By Next Year.”

