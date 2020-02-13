SEMA is accepting applications for the 2020 SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund until March 1, 2020.

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship program offer up to $5,000 to help the next generation pursue a career in the automotive aftermarket. Scholarships are available in a variety of categories, including accounting, sales, marketing and engineering.

“Our goal is to encourage, inspire and support the future leaders of the automotive aftermarket industry,” said SEMA Manager of Student Programs Juliet Marshall. “By providing financial support to promising students, we can successfully open doors of opportunity to those working towards a career in our field.”

The program also grants loan forgiveness awards for employees of SEMA-member companies who have completed a program of study at an accredited university, college or vocational/technical program within the United States.

Scholarship recipients will be invited to attend the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where they will be recognized at an awards luncheon.

Don’t miss out! To apply for the scholarship program, visit sema.org/scholarships.