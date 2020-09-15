Sherwin-Williams Collaborates With Collin College

Business services experts from the Automotive Finishes division of Sherwin-Williams recently assisted a team from Collin College in Allen, Texas, to build-out the school’s new Automotive Technology program. The Sherwin-Williams team worked to design and lay out the program’s spray booth, mix room and prep stations, and are supporting the curriculum’s launch by outfitting the facility with Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes waterborne basecoat system, Ultra 9K and FASTLINE collision repair products.

Collin College’s Technical Campus consists of a three-story, 340,000 square-foot complex offering up to 7,100 traditional, dual credit and continuing education students pursuing high-wage, high-demand careers in construction, health care, information technology, manufacturing and now automotive. Designed with workforce education as its core function, Collin College features classroom and lab space dedicated to training students in the latest techniques with the newest industry-standard technology.

For the college’s new Automotive Technology program, Business Services Marketing Manager, Judy Folk, National Account Manager, Harvey Kulkin and Capital Equipment Sales Manager, Tim Schmidt from Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, consulted early in the construction phase on the design of the various spaces required for student hands-on education and experience training. The Sherwin-Williams team provided specifications on the design and layout of the program’s spray booth, mix room and prep station and they facilitated the supply of automotive paint and collision repair products through the local Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes sales team and branch location.

The Automotive Technology program is designed to prepare students for high‐skill, high‐demand positions in the automotive industry. Students who complete the program will have the opportunity to gain employment in dealerships, large tire, lube and repair chains, as well as independent shops. In addition to earning stackable certificates, marketable skills and AAS degrees, students also will be prepared to earn industry recognized ASE certifications qualifying them for Maintenance and Light Repair (MLR) or Automotive Service Technician (AST) designation.

“Whether it’s remodeling a current shop layout or designing a brand-new one, our highly experienced team of business consultants provide tailored solutions customized to each facility’s unique needs on interior design specifications, operational and process flow improvements and capital equipment,” says Justin Binns, president and general manager of Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “We are pleased to be a part of this project as we are focused on supporting and sustaining automotive service and collision repair programs at the technical, vocational and postsecondary levels.”