SMP Awards $20K To Automotive Scholarship Winners

Standard Motor Products Inc . (SMP) has announces the winners of its sixth-annual Intermotor ‘Import Leader’ Automotive Scholarship Contest: Jackson Dietrich, of St. Charles, Illinois; Logan Peterson, of Litchfield, Minnesota; Korbyn Cowan, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; and Jessica Kenyon, of Westborough, Massachusetts.

All four winners will receive a $5,000 scholarship to apply toward their education in automotive technology or repair with a focus on import vehicles at a technical school or college.

The winners were chosen from hundreds of students who entered the competition. Students were asked to complete an online questionnaire that was evaluated on relevance, creativity, and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry. Upon thorough review, judges said they believed that Dietrich, Peterson, Cowan, and Kenyon exhibited the best qualities representing Intermotor Import.

Commenting on the announcement, John Herc, vice president Engine Management Marketing, stated, “SMP is proud to continue its history of supporting up-and-coming import automotive technicians. Judging from the winners and the rest of our applicants, it’s clear to see our industry has a bright future.”