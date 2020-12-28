Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

SMP Awards $20K To Automotive Scholarship Winners

on

Register For ASE Renewal App By Dec. 31

on

EnerSys To Sell ODYSSEY Batteries At NAPA AUTO PARTS

on

Mitchell 1 Names 'Thank You Thursdays' Sweepstakes Winners
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement Video
play

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement

VIDEO: Putting The Lube Back In LOF Video
play

VIDEO: Putting The Lube Back In LOF

Trending Now

BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Video: VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting
Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine
Balancing Combustion Forces

Underhood: Balancing Combustion Forces
Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta

Undercar: Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

SMP Awards $20K To Automotive Scholarship Winners

 

on

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announces the winners of its sixth-annual Intermotor ‘Import Leader’ Automotive Scholarship Contest: Jackson Dietrich, of St. Charles, Illinois; Logan Peterson, of Litchfield, Minnesota; Korbyn Cowan, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; and Jessica Kenyon, of Westborough, Massachusetts.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

All four winners will receive a $5,000 scholarship to apply toward their education in automotive technology or repair with a focus on import vehicles at a technical school or college.

The winners were chosen from hundreds of students who entered the competition. Students were asked to complete an online questionnaire that was evaluated on relevance, creativity, and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry. Upon thorough review, judges said they believed that Dietrich, Peterson, Cowan, and Kenyon exhibited the best qualities representing Intermotor Import.

Commenting on the announcement, John Herc, vice president Engine Management Marketing, stated, “SMP is proud to continue its history of supporting up-and-coming import automotive technicians. Judging from the winners and the rest of our applicants, it’s clear to see our industry has a bright future.”

Advertisement

The competition was open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico who are 18 years of age or older, and currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two-or four-year College, University or post-high school educational program.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: NHTSA Announces 2020 Update On AEB Installation

News: Pirelli Makes Scorpion Zero Tire For Land Rover Defender

News: AAPEX 2020 Tech Of The Year Known For Work Ethic

News: SMP Awards $20K To Blue Streak Scholarship Winners

Advertisement
Connect