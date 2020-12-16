Video
News

SMP Awards $20K To Blue Streak Scholarship Winners

 

on

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the winners of its annual Blue Streak “Better Then, Better Now” Automotive Scholarship Contest. This year’s recipients include: Jade Etchart, of Cedar City, Utah; Ndayishimiye Bisamaza, of Phoenix, Arizona; Mario Zaragoza, of Mabton, Washington; and Mikel Cole, of Klamath Falls, Oregon.

All four winners will receive a $5,000 scholarship to apply toward their education in automotive technology or repair at a technical school or college.

Hundreds of students entered the competition by completing an online questionnaire that was evaluated on relevance, creativity, and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive repair industry. Upon review, judges believed that Etchart, Bisamaza, Zaragoza, and Cole best exhibited the qualities reflecting the Standard Blue Streak brand.

Commenting on the announcement, John Herc, vice president Engine Management Marketing stated, “We are proud to continue supporting the technicians of the future. I can say with confidence that the auto care industry is in good hands. I congratulate the winners and thank all those who participated.”

The competition was open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico who are 18 years of age or older, and currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two-or four-year college, university or post-high school educational program.

