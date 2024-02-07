 Standard Motor Products Expands Emission Control Program

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Standard Motor Products Expands Emission Control Program

SMP’s program features more than 3,500 parts, including EVAP, EGR and positive crankcase ventilation products.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announced it is expanding its Emission Control program, which includes evaporative emission control (EVAP), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and positive crankcase ventilation emission control systems.

Related Articles

Standard’s EVAP program features over 1,300 part numbers and includes Vapor Canister Purge Pumps, Vapor Canister Vent Hoses, Vapor Canister Purge Valve Hoses, Canister Vent Solenoids, Fuel Vapor Canisters, Canister Vent Valves, Canister Purge Valves, Fuel Vapor Leak Detection Pumps, Canister Purge Solenoids and more. Recently released Standard EVAP components include Vapor Canister Purge Pumps for more than 2 million General Motors SUVs, like the 2023-21 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Fuel Vapor Canisters have been added recently for the 2022-20 Ford Transit, 2023-19 Nissan Altima and more. Canister Purge Solenoids are new for Dodge and Jeep vehicles through 2024.

Standard said its extensive EGR program includes EGR Valves, EGR Control Solenoids, EGR Valve Vacuum Modulators, EGR Tubes, EGR Coolers and more. EGR Tubes are released consistently, with new coverage available for nearly 4 million Subaru vehicles through 2023, as well as Ford vehicles like the 2023-18 F-150. EGR Valves have been released for import and domestic vehicles like the 2023-20 Jeep Wrangler, 2022-18 Honda Accord, and 2024-20 Subaru Outback. Additionally, EGR Control Solenoids have been released for the 2020-16 Kia Optima, 2023-20 Ford Escape and more.

The Standard positive crankcase ventilation category features Crankcase Ventilation Filters, PCV Valves, Engine Oil Separators, Crankcase Breather Hoses and more. PCV Valves are new for the 2023-18 Jeep Cherokee and Compass. Crankcase Breather Hoses have been added for 1.6 million late-model Ford vehicles, such as the 2023-21 F-150 and 2023-20 Explorer, as well as Mazda vehicles through 2023.

All new Standard Emission Control applications are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

You May Also Like

News

GB Reman Expands Gasoline Direct Fuel Injection Program

The expansion includes 17 new GDI part numbers, including injectors, seal kits, fuel lines and a seal replacement tool kit.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

GB Remanufacturing, Inc. expanded its Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) program, introducing new GDI injectors, seal kits, injector multi-packs and a premium GDI seal tool kit.

The addition of 17 new GDI part numbers, including injectors, seal kits, fuel lines and a seal replacement tool kit, extends GB Reman's remanufactured GDI program. These new parts provide coverage for over 2,300 vehicle applications and more than 24 million vehicles, the company said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
BendPak to Debut Eight-Armed Car Lift Concept at NADA

Octa-Flex improves technician productivity, convenience and ergonomics, according to BendPak.

By Mary DellaValle
PRT Heavy Duty Presenting Innovations at HDAW ‘24

PRT is exhibiting a full line of shocks and air springs for heavy-duty applications.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Eaton Adds Remanufactured Line of Clutches to Its Portfolio

The remanufactured Advantage clutches offer OE specifications at a more affordable price.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ZF Aftermarket Product Introductions Cover 158.2M VIO

More than 770 new parts for passenger cars in North America were introduced by ZF last year.

By Mary DellaValle

Other Posts

Biden Administration Grants $623M for US EV Charging Network

The plan includes the installation of at least 500,000 public chargers by 2030.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
East Penn Launches Power2Recycle Campaign

The campaign focuses on educating all stakeholders on recycling practices for vehicle batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
WAI Announces 96 New Part Numbers

The 100% new part numbers cover more than 54 million VIO.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Triple-Turbo 6.4L Cummins Super Stock Engine

Check out this pulling truck with a triple-turbo 6.4L Cummins engine in it!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff