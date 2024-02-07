Standard Motor Products Expands Emission Control Program

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announced it is expanding its Emission Control program, which includes evaporative emission control (EVAP), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and positive crankcase ventilation emission control systems.

Standard’s EVAP program features over 1,300 part numbers and includes Vapor Canister Purge Pumps, Vapor Canister Vent Hoses, Vapor Canister Purge Valve Hoses, Canister Vent Solenoids, Fuel Vapor Canisters, Canister Vent Valves, Canister Purge Valves, Fuel Vapor Leak Detection Pumps, Canister Purge Solenoids and more. Recently released Standard EVAP components include Vapor Canister Purge Pumps for more than 2 million General Motors SUVs, like the 2023-21 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Fuel Vapor Canisters have been added recently for the 2022-20 Ford Transit, 2023-19 Nissan Altima and more. Canister Purge Solenoids are new for Dodge and Jeep vehicles through 2024.

Standard said its extensive EGR program includes EGR Valves, EGR Control Solenoids, EGR Valve Vacuum Modulators, EGR Tubes, EGR Coolers and more. EGR Tubes are released consistently, with new coverage available for nearly 4 million Subaru vehicles through 2023, as well as Ford vehicles like the 2023-18 F-150. EGR Valves have been released for import and domestic vehicles like the 2023-20 Jeep Wrangler, 2022-18 Honda Accord, and 2024-20 Subaru Outback. Additionally, EGR Control Solenoids have been released for the 2020-16 Kia Optima, 2023-20 Ford Escape and more.

The Standard positive crankcase ventilation category features Crankcase Ventilation Filters, PCV Valves, Engine Oil Separators, Crankcase Breather Hoses and more. PCV Valves are new for the 2023-18 Jeep Cherokee and Compass. Crankcase Breather Hoses have been added for 1.6 million late-model Ford vehicles, such as the 2023-21 F-150 and 2023-20 Explorer, as well as Mazda vehicles through 2023.

All new Standard Emission Control applications are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.