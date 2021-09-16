 Student Technicians Win Special NHRA Experience -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Student Technicians Win Special NHRA Experience

on

Garage Gurus Sponsors US Auto Tech Championship

on

UAF Kicks Off 2021 AWDA Aftermarket Challenge

on

EREF Introduces The Bill Mcknight Annual Scholarship
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Brake Boosters And Vacuum Pumps Diagnostics Video
play

VIDEO: Brake Boosters And Vacuum Pumps Diagnostics

VIDEO: When Should A Sprocket Be Replaced? Video
play

VIDEO: When Should A Sprocket Be Replaced?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Fuel Tank Contamination

Underhood: Fuel Tank Contamination
Spark Plug Analysis Paralysis

Underhood: Spark Plug Analysis Paralysis
Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service

Undercar: Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service
4X4 Locking Hubs

Undercar: 4X4 Locking Hubs
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Student Technicians Win Special NHRA Experience

 

on

Technician.Academy welcomed two junior technicians to the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis over the Labor Day weekend to work alongside Randy Meyer Racing (RMR). These two students—Jeremy Sullivan and Juliaun Pracht—were winners of the 2021 Respect is Learned In The Pits contest, an annual opportunity that provides student technicians with hands-on experience in the pits and lifelong connections to the drag racing industry.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“This is our fifth year in the pits with Randy Meyer Racing. It’s such an honor to provide these young technicians with real-world experiences in a field they may have thought they’d never get into. Our previous six winners have gone on to do incredible things after their experience with Randy Meyer Racing, and I’m excited to see what Julian and Jeremy do with their new connections and passion for drag racing,” said Technician.Academy Founder Shawn Collins. 

Jeremy and Juliaun experienced a ride like none other. Not only did they gain invaluable experience with a 3X NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster World Championship team and get a behind-the-scenes look at drag racing, but they were able to witness another RMR victory during the JEGS Allstars race on Friday.

Advertisement

“Being able to be a part of that was great,” said Juliaun. “Even last night, it just kind of hit me, leaning against [the car], sipping some water at the top end of the U.S. Nationals, standing next to a JEGS Allstar trophy. And I was like, ‘I did this. I put this engine together.’”

Julie Nataas—driver of the OTG, Technician.Academy, and MotoRad dragster—took on the best racers in the country that Friday to win one of the most prestigious sportsman races of the year. Her performance during the JEGS Allstars race qualified her for the U.S. Nationals where she took the No. 1 qualifying spot with a 5.162 and a reaction time of .003 seconds.

Advertisement

Both Julie and Rachel Meyer — driver of the NTK, Technician.Academy, and Ivy Tech Evansville dragster — made it to the semifinals of the U.S. Nationals on Sunday. Unfortunately, the two RMR drivers were bested by their opponents and did not win the weekend’s big event.

“Thank you to Technician.Academy, MotoRad, and Ivy Tech for bringing us two amazing interns this year,” said Julie. “I had Juliaun working on my car, and he fit right into my team. He learned quick! I have no doubt that he will be out working on a race car again. Both Juliaun and Jeremy wanted to learn and understand, which is a big plus in my book. They took every chance they could to ask questions.”

Advertisement

“I’m so grateful to be standing here wrenching on these cars,” Jeremy said during the first day at the track. “As soon as I saw that car go down the strip for the first time, I was so excited because I actually got to work on that car. It’s just incredible.”

To learn more about the Respect is Learned In The Pits program, visit www.Technician.Academy.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: MaXpeedingRods Sponsors Carmageddon Car Show

News: Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Awarded For 2021-22

News: Join Snap-on For Live Topic Training Sessions

News: Garage Gurus Announces 2021-2022 Scholarship Winners

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician