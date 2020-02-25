Connect with us

TechForce Foundation Launches FutureTechs Rock Awards

 

TechForce Foundation recently announced the second annual TechForce Foundation FutureTechs Rock Awards, celebrating the student community of future transportation techs who are displaying passion and commitment while driving the future of our industry. Nominations are open March 1 to March 24.

About the FutureTechs Rock Awards

TechForce Foundation is seeking the best students enrolled in transportation technician educational programs across the country and honoring them with the 2020 TechForce FutureTechs Rock Awards.

Eligible education programs include:

• Automotive
• Diesel – On-Road
• Diesel – Off-Road
• Motorcycle and ATV
• Marine and Watercraft
• Aviation
• Motorsports
• Restoration
• Collision Repair
• Welding and CNC

Each Finalist, as selected by a panel of judges, will receive a prize tool voucher and several other prizes provided by TechForce partners. And one Grand Prize Winner – chosen by popular vote – will receive a $1,000 TechForce Foundation scholarship or a grand prize tool voucher.

Nominations are open until 4:00 PM PST on March 24. To learn more and nominate an amazing FutureTech in your school or community, visit www.TechForce.org/FutureTechsRock.

