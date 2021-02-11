Video
News

TechForce Foundation To Manage Ford Scholarship

 

on

New Ford Tech has transferred management of scholarships for its Automotive Student Service Education Training (ASSET) program to the TechForce Foundation. 

TechForce Foundation a nonprofit providing students educational resources and scholarships for a career as a transportation technician.

Students applying for all Ford ASSET scholarships can now do so at TechForce.org/Scholarships.

Learn more about New Ford Tech’s ASSET program.

