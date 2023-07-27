Tenet Announces Bundled Loans for EVs, Chargers

EV financing startup Tenet announced a new bundled loan program that allows customers to pay for their home charger and installation costs as part of their auto loan, saving customers up to $1,000/yr in fuel costs. Charger and installation services will be provided by Tenet’s platform partner, Treehouse.

Tenet said its integrated EV loan package was developed to meet growing consumer demand for simple and streamlined solutions that make buying and owning an EV easier and more affordable. The program launched in California earlier this year, with plans to expand nationwide in the coming months.

“The process of purchasing an EV can initially feel overwhelming because there hasn’t been a comprehensive solution that’s brought all of the necessary aspects of ownership into one simple financial offering,” Alex Liegl, CEO of Tenet, said.