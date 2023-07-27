 Tenet Announces Bundled Loans for EVs, Chargers

EV Bizz

Tenet Announces Bundled Loans for EVs, Chargers

Tenet offers bundled EV loan program that includes home EV charger installation.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

EV financing startup Tenet announced a new bundled loan program that allows customers to pay for their home charger and installation costs as part of their auto loan, saving customers up to $1,000/yr in fuel costs. Charger and installation services will be provided by Tenet’s platform partner, Treehouse.

Tenet said its integrated EV loan package was developed to meet growing consumer demand for simple and streamlined solutions that make buying and owning an EV easier and more affordable. The program launched in California earlier this year, with plans to expand nationwide in the coming months.

“The process of purchasing an EV can initially feel overwhelming because there hasn’t been a comprehensive solution that’s brought all of the necessary aspects of ownership into one simple financial offering,” Alex Liegl, CEO of Tenet, said.

Autel Energy Powers up Green Bus Summit

Autel has a wide range of charging solutions to meet the needs of any size EV school bus fleet.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EV Parts Supplier NVH Korea To Establish Georgia Facility

Georgia has pursued more than $22 billion in investment along the entire EV supply chain.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Safe Handling, Disposal and Storage of EV Batteries

The first and most critical step is to check the OEM guidelines (provided a battery has been properly tested for no damage).

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
HV/EV Battery Pack Replacements

It is difficult to say when a battery pack will need to be replaced.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

