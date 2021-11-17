The Group Collects Toys, Donations For ‘Toys For Tots’

As in years past, participating members the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) are collecting toys and monetary donations on behalf of the 2021 U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign at their respective locations.

“This is the 10th consecutive year we have been involved with the Toys for Tots campaign, and we are excited to continue what has become a year-long charitable endeavor for our members and their customers,” said John Marcum, director of marketing, Federated Auto Parts. “Our members and vendor partners have really made a difference over the years with their generosity and support of the program. As we do every year, we want to thank the Federated and Pronto Network members and supplier partners for continually making our Toys for Tots campaign a big success.”

Since partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program in 2012, The Group, its members and vendor partners have helped raise over $3 million for Toys and Tots and The Group is looking to add to that total this holiday season.