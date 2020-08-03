Connect with us

News

The Network Announces 2020 Rebate Extravaganza

 

on

The Network recently announced the release of the 2020 Rebate Extravaganza promotion, starting in August. It will be the largest consumer rebates promotion of the year.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

From Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, Parts Plus Car Care Centers and Auto Service Experts locations will offer their customers a mail-in and online rebate promotion for having repairs completed at their shops. Consumers will be able to capitalize on these rebates focused around premium pads/shoes, drums/rotors, calipers, wheel bearings, A/C, engine sensors, batteries, visibility, belt/hoses and rotating electrical.

“We hope by combining rebate items from our yearly Brakes, Summer and Fall promotions into one rebate extravaganza, we’re able to help drive customers back to the repair shops for maintenance. It’s especially important this year to support the shops that have experienced a slowdown during the pandemic,” says Mark Lowry, director of marketing for the Network. “Our goal is to continue to develop new business opportunities and drive brand value for our Parts Plus Car Care Centers and Auto Service Experts locations.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

The Network Announces 2020 Rebate Extravaganza

on

Andy Harmon Named 2020 Mitchell 1 Educator Of The Year

on

Standard Motor Products Launches 'Your Car. Your Data.' Sweeps

on

The Network Announces 2020 Fall Repair America Promotion
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Andy Harmon Named 2020 Mitchell 1 Educator Of The Year

News: Standard Motor Products Launches ‘Your Car. Your Data.’ Sweeps

News: The Network Announces 2020 Fall Repair America Promotion

Tools & Products: Holley Expands Electric Fuel Pump Lineup

News: BBB Names Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarship Winner
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect