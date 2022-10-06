The Next Student of the Month Could Be In Your Classroom!

Hi, I’m Nadine Battah, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician. Automotive technology company Continental has renewed its partnership with Tomorrow’s Technician to recognize the top students pursuing automotive careers. The “Student of the Month” program will spotlight the best automotive students with a special video profile across Tomorrow’s Tech’s channels each month.

Instructors are invited to nominate an outstanding student pursuing a career in the automotive industry who they believe deserves recognition for his or her hard work. Nominations for the annual “Continental Student of the Month“ program are now open at tomorrowstechnician.com and will continue to be accepted throughout the the 2022-2023 school year.

Students chosen will have a video interview with Nadine Battah broadcast across the Tomorrow’s Tech digital platforms, in addition to receiving a commemorative plaque for their achievement and a special “swag” bag from Continental Belts and Hose.Nominate a student for the “Continental Student of the Month” at TomorrowsTechnician.com, I’m looking forward to meeting them!